Top toymakers say there will be a toy shortage this holiday season

He admitted to being "very frustrated" this week with shipping container companies such as Maersk, who he and other toy industry insiders accused of taking advantage of the global shortage on freight containers by dramatically raising their prices.

"The container that cost $3,200 last year is now $22,000," Larian said. "The installation of raw material and labor has gone up exponentially. We've seen a 23% increase in cost of product in China without the logistics. That is going to translate to higher prices with retail."

Even after paying more to get his products to US shores, Larian said a trucker shortage is preventing him from getting his toys into warehouses and ultimately onto store shelves.

"We've had hundreds of containers on 46 ships sitting in the ocean at the port of LA and Long Beach for the past 30 days," he said. "There are people to unload it, but there are not enough trucks to pick it up."