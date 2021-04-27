Trading gets choppy on Wall Street; S&P 500 near record high

U.S. stock indexes were mixed on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, as shares in technology, communication, health care and other companies fell, keeping gains in banks and elsewhere in the market in check.

The wobbly trading comes a day after the S&P 500 hit its latest all-time high. The market has been choppy over the last few weeks as investors gauge how companies fared during the first quarter and any other information that can help paint a clearer picture of where the economy is headed.

The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 3:23 p.m. Eastern after having been down 0.3% in the early going. The broad index was evenly split between gainers and losers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered from an early slide and was up 42 points, or 0.1%, to 34,023. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.3%.

UPS vaulted 11.3% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting another surge in delivery volumes as well as profits that came in well ahead of what investors were expecting.