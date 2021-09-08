Trial set to begin for fallen tech star Elizabeth Holmes

SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday in the highly anticipated trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, the fallen tech star accused of duping financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine.

Holmes arrived at the courthouse amid a media scrum. If convicted by a jury, she could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning reversal of fortune for an entrepreneur whose wealth once was pegged at $4.5 billion. That amount represented her 50% stake in Theranos, a Palo Alto, California, biotech startup she founded in 2003 after dropping out of Stanford University at the age of 19.

Theranos — a name derived from the words “therapy" and “diagnosis"— claimed to be perfecting a technology that could test for hundreds of diseases by extracting just a few drops of blood from a quick finger prick done at “wellness centers" across the U.S.

Holmes promised the samples would be tested in a specially designed machine named after famed inventor Thomas Edison. In her spiel, they would cost a fraction of traditional tests that require a doctor's referral and vials of drawn blood before lab processing that could take days to deliver results.