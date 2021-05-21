Tribune shareholders approve hedge fund Alden's bid

Ann Lipton, associate professor of Law at Tulane, said it would be highly unusual for a person with a stake as big as Soon-Shiong holds in Tribune to make a mistake filling out the proxy card. “I find it hard to believe he didn’t understand what the legal effect of that was,” she said. “It would be very unusual.”

Even if he actually did make a mistake, she said there is very little legal recourse to correct it.

Soon-Shiong's representative, Manning, did not reply to follow-up questions.

The Alden deal is just the latest major acquisition of a newspaper company by an investment firm. The collapse of print advertising as readers migrated to digital publications has rocked the traditional newspaper business. Publishers have shut down more than 2,000 papers over the past 15 years and half of newsroom jobs have disappeared. Investment firm owners are often criticized for valuing profits over the mission of local journalism, and Alden is no exception.