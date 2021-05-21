Tribune shareholders approve takeover by Alden Global

They set up rallies, tried to find local buyers and begged for a rescue in their own newspapers. They had rooted for a higher bid from hotel mogul Stewart Bainum in the belief that it would be better for local journalism, although the bid never came to fruition. They lobbied Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of the Los Angeles Times and Tribune’s No. 2 shareholder, to vote no and stop the deal.

Alden became Tribune’s largest shareholder in 2019. The union representing Tribune’s journalists says the hedge fund’s cost cuts have already led to shrinking newsrooms and closed offices.

“The purchase of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry and our focus on getting publications to a place where they can operate sustainably over the long term.” said Heath Freeman, president of Alden, in a statement.

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, will vote Friday on whether to be acquired by a hedge fund that already owns one-third of the company and favors aggressive cost-cutting to boost profits.