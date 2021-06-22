Turkish businessman arrested in scheme with Utah polygamists

The attorneys didn't immediately respond Tuesday to social media messages seeking comment on the allegations.

The U.S. will seek to extradite Korkmaz so he can appear before a judge in Utah, prosecutors said.

Korkmaz is accused of trying to defraud the Kingston brothers by claiming he could protect them from a federal grand jury investigation and civil lawsuits through unnamed government officials.

Korkmaz’ arrest followed a federal grand jury indictment in Salt Lake City on April 28. He’s charged with one count of conspiring to commit money laundering, 10 counts of wire fraud, and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding. Money laundering and wire fraud charges carry a maximum of 20 years in prison each, with obstruction bringing another possible five years.

Dermen, the gas station owner, was found guilty by a jury on 10 counts, including money laundering and mail fraud in March 2020. Dermen had pleaded not guilty and is appealing that ruling.

His attorney argued during the trial in Salt Lake City that Dermen was being used by the Kingston brothers because they didn’t want to share the proceeds with their northern polygamous community and said Dermen is a reputable businessman who has owned gas stations and a trucking company for 25 years.