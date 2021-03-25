 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV series from 'Dr. Death' podcast being shot in New Mexico
0 comments
AP

TV series from 'Dr. Death' podcast being shot in New Mexico

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The New Mexico Film Office says a new television series based on a popular true-crime podcast by the Wondery network has started production in Albuquerque and Moriarty.

The UCP production “Dr. Death" stars actors Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater and is directed by Maggie Kiley, So Yong Kim and Jennifer Morrison.

Film Office Director Amber Dodson said the series will be the first production to use NBCU’s new studio in Albuquerque.

According to the Film Office, “Dr. Death" is about a neurosurgeon whose operations start going wrong, prompting intervention by two fellow physicians.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pledges to administer 200M shots in 100 days

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News