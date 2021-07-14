UAW factory workers ratify deal, will end Volvo truck strike

Experts say there is little fear of finding another job with companies scrambling to hire workers, so the gamble of a strike is not as severe.

Kristin Dziczek, senior vice president at the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank, said rank-and-file union members flexed their muscles in the labor dispute by rejecting two agreements endorsed by union leadership.

It shows members in future contract talks that the first or even second deals agreed to by union leaders can be improved, she said. “This changes the dynamic quite a bit. If members don’t see the first deal as the best they can get, then it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy,” she said. “Negotiators will counter by leaving some room to go back and sweeten the deal.”

Workers at Ford and Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis) have rejected the first agreements in the past.

Volvo says the 1.6 million-square-foot (nearly 150,000-square-meter) Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo trucks in the world. It is one of the largest private sector employers in the region, with about 3,300 employees, 2,900 represented by the UAW.

Volvo Trucks is a separate company from the Volvo Cars brand.

