UK firm Super Group entering US sports, online casino market

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Super Group, a British company that owns a sports betting and an online casino company, is seeking to enter the fast-growing U.S. market.

The company said Sunday it is joining with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp., in a deal expected to close in the second half of this year that would take the company public in U.S. stock markets.

Super Group is not currently licensed in the U.S., but aims to remedy that through a deal it has reached to acquire Digital Gaming Corporation. If approved by regulators, that deal would give it access to as many as 10 U.S. states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa.

The proposed merger with Delaware-based Sports Entertainment Acquisition is the latest example of how alluring the U.S. market has become to sports betting and gambling companies from other nations. Established European gambling companies like William Hill, Entain, Flutter and others have all staked claims to the fast-growing American market.