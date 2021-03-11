Ulta Beauty pauses Teen Vogue ad spending in editor outcry

McCammond had worked for Axios and was an on-air contributor for MSNBC. In her latest apology, posted on social media, she said: “This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life, in large part because of the intense pain I know my words and my announcement have caused so many of you. ... I've apologized for my past racist and homophobic tweets and will reiterate that there's no excuse for perpetuating those awful stereotypes in any way.”

The tweets first surfaced in 2019, when she said she was “deeply sorry” and that the posts “do not reflect my views or who I am today.”

A spokeswoman for Teen Vogue did not immediately respond to an email request for comment Thursday.

Ulta Beauty's ad pause was first reported by The Daily Beast.

The company has had problems of its own. It has faced accusations of racial profiling of customers in stores and criticism over a lack of diversity in brands it carries. The company recently hired actor and fashion icon Tracee Ellis Ross as a diversity and inclusion adviser as it has started to implement a broader initiative on those fronts. Those steps include a promise to double the number of Black-owned brands available on their shelves and a $20 million campaign to reach out to customers of color and other underrepresented groups.

