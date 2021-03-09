'Umbrella of stress' on GM staff, 2 years after plant closed

———

‘NOT THE LIFE I WAS PLANNING’

Matt Moorhead tried to stick it out.

Like so many others, the 48-year-old Moorhead didn’t want to uproot his wife from her career or their daughter from high school. And he didn’t want to walk away from a job that he was counting on to put his two children through college.

So he went by himself in the summer of 2019 to Lansing where he paid for an apartment on top of his mortgage back in Ohio. His days were spent staring at the TV and eating frozen meals “just so you could go to work.”

The new job on the assembly line left him with a knee that was ailing him. “It was not the life I was planning on living,” he said.

After six months of traveling back and forth and “trying to be a dad through a cellphone,” his wife convinced him to quit.

They're now getting by on savings and his wife's job at a hospital. What happens next for Moorhead, after 24 years at GM, is still up in the air. He spent last summer managing a golf course.

“When GM was closing there was a fear of what happens next and everything was going to end, but it doesn’t,” he said. “Our futures aren't guaranteed. But I guess our futures were never guaranteed.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0