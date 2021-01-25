UN chief: World faces 'existential threats,' fragilities

NEW YORK (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned global leaders Monday that the world is not only facing a COVID-19 emergency and the worst economic crisis in nearly a century, but also “existential threats" to the climate and biodiversity — and the possibility of the largest economies, the United States and China, splitting the world in two.

In a wide-ranging speech to the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos Agenda meeting, the U.N. chief said humanity doesn’t want to repeat 2020's “tragedy and crisis.” However, he pointed to the many fragilities in today's world, also including lack of consensus on using cyberspace and the growing risks of nuclear and chemical proliferation.

“In 2021 we must address these fragilities and put the world on track,” Guterres said.

On COVID-19, he warned that rich developed nations “are wrong" to think they will be safe if they vaccinate their own people and neglect the developing world.

“Vaccines must be seen as global public goods — people’s vaccines,” he said, and vaccine production must be massively scaled up around the world at affordable prices.

Guterres urged major action to address inequalities highlighted by the pandemic.