UN chief: World hunger worsened by climate change, conflict

ROME (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned that climate change and conflict are both a consequence and a driver of poverty, income inequality and food prices.

Guterres also told a meeting in Rome that the world’s food system generates a third of all greenhouse gas emissions. That same system is responsible for as much as 80% of biodiversity loss, he lamented in a video message.

The gathering was called to help prepare for a U.N. food systems summit to be held in September in New York.

Earlier this month, a U.N. report noted that up to 161 million more people faced hunger last year compared to 2019, with much of that widened suffering likely linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Poverty, income inequality and the high cost of food continue to keep healthy diets out of the reach of some 3 billion people,'' Guterres said. ”Climate change and conflict are both consequences and drivers of this catastrophe."

The International Fund for Agricultural Development called on decision-makers “to address the failures in food systems" that leave hundreds of millions of people poor and hungry. IFAD is a U.N. agency which aims to help small-scale farming.