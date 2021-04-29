UN-led informal Cyprus talks stall, new round planned

Claiming that after decades of failure have made the target of federation pointless to pursue, Turkey and a new Turkish Cypriot leadership that espouses even tighter bonds with Ankara now advocate a “partnership between two equal states.”

“Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots have inherent sovereign rights in Cyprus. We are both equal," Tatar said in written statement. “That is why the U.N. mandate must change, to reflect our sovereign equality and equal international status. Once we level the playing field, I am confident we will have the breakthrough that we all so desperately want to see."

But Greek Cypriots say a federation-based deal is enshrined in U.N. Security Council resolutions, which the sides can't deviate from because it remains the only way forward toward a workable reunification accord.

Speaking to reporters, Anastasiades said Guterres made it “abundantly clear" to Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots that there's “no possibility" to resume formal negotiations based on anything other than U.N. parameters.

“It was something that was noted by the secretary-general that if there's no solution on the basis which has been outlined by the United Nations, then they (Turkish Cypriots) will carry on in the same way, isolated from the international community as they claim," Anastasiades said.