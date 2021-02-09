United Way Worldwide CEO Gallagher resigns amid turmoil

Lisa Bowman, who was executive vice president and chief marketing officer at United Way Worldwide until she said she was fired by Gallagher as retaliation for reporting sexual harassment by another executive, said the investigation was “not fair, balanced or thorough” because the investigators did not talk with any of the women involved.

“I was pleased to hear that United Way has decided to do the right thing and make a change in leadership,” Bowman told the Associated Press. “This was a necessary step -- but only the first step -- toward creating a safe, equitable workplace where women are treated with respect and allowed to reach their full potential.”

Bowman’s complaint with the EEOC is still pending.

“I hope that United Way will take this opportunity to listen and learn, so that it can continue and improve upon its important work to support communities around the world,” she said.

United Way Worldwide oversees charity work in 1,800 communities in more than 40 countries.

Gallagher, who began his career at United Way in 1981, worked at five local United Ways before becoming president and CEO of United Way of America in 2002. He took over the helm of United Way Worldwide in 2009.