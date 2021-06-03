US agency: Fatal tour bus crash shows safety shortcomings

Instead, the report cited National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s failure to develop and issue standards for bus roof strength and window glazing to prevent people from being thrown out of buses during a crash. That agency did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The report recommended that new commercial vehicles have roofs strong enough to “provide maximum survival space” and meet window-glazing standards that prevent people from people thrown out during accidents.

The report also recommended new commercial buses come with lane-departure systems to alert drivers when they start to drift off the road.

“A lane departure prevention system could have kept this crash from happening by keeping the bus in its travel lane,” said Rob Molloy, NTSB director of the office of highway safety. He also said again that an electronic stability control system that could have kept the vehicle more stable.

The group of older adults from China was on a seven-day tour that started in Los Angeles and was set to end in Salt Lake City. The bus crashed only a few miles from Bryce Canyon National Park, which is known for its intricately shaped red-rock spires called hoodoos.

