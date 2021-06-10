US budget deficit for current year hits record $2.1 trillion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit hit a record $2.06 trillion through the first eight months of this budget year as coronavirus relief programs drove spending to all-time highs.

The shortfall this year is 9.7% higher than the $1.88 trillion deficit run up over the same period a year ago, the Treasury Department said Thursday in its monthly budget report.

The report showed that spending from October through May totaled a record $4.67 trillion, up 19.7% from the same period a year ago. Government tax revenue was up 29.1% to $2.61 trillion, compared to the same period a year ago.

However, this year's figure was bolstered by tax payments made in May, a month later than the normal April deadline but a month earlier than last year's June deadline.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 pushing 22 million people out of work, the government has responded even more forcefully with trillions of dollars in increased spending.

That support has included three rounds of direct payments to individuals, with the last payments authorized in the $1.9 trillion relief package that President Joe Biden pushed through Congress in March.