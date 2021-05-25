US home prices soar in March by most since late 2013

The largest increase was in Phoenix for the 22nd straight month, where prices rose 20% compared with a year ago. San Diego saw the next largest gain, at 19.1%, followed by Seattle, with 18.3%.

The housing market has gotten so out of whack that nearly half of all homes are now selling for above the seller's asking price, according to real estate brokerage firm Redfin, the highest in the decade the company has tracked such data. That's up from roughly a quarter of sales in April 2019, the year before the pandemic.

Still, the market may cool off in the coming months. With vaccinations spreading and COVID-19 waning, more sellers may be willing to list their homes.

And Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, said many Americans are likely to start spending more money on services, such as vacations, dining out, and other entertainment, and focus less on new homes.

The number of people signing contracts to buy homes dropped in May, and fewer people are applying for mortgages.

“At a certain point, buyers just back off and you get more stable price growth," Fairweather said. "I think this is the peak, but it’s going to be hot for a long time. It’s more like a plateau.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.