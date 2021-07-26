US indexes wobble in morning trading, hold near record highs

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors pause after the market rallied to more record highs last week.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% as of 10:16 a.m. and is hovering close to the record it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73 points, or 0.2%, to 34,986 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

Big technology stocks were the biggest weight on the market as China increases restrictions on internet apps and other companies. China’s industry ministry announced a 6-month campaign to clean up what it says are serious problems with internet apps violating consumer rights, cyber security and “disturbing market order.” Internet giant Tencent's U.S.-listed shares fell 1% following orders by regulators to end exclusive contracts with music copyright holders.

The announcement pulled most indexes in Asia lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 4.1% and the Shanghai Composite index dropped 2.1%.