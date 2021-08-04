US judge revives class-action claim in Wynn Resorts lawsuit

Massachusetts regulators said they were “troubled by the systemic failures and pervasive culture of non-disclosure” at Wynn Resorts.

The company agreed in November 2019 to accept $20 million in damages from Steve Wynn and $21 million more from insurance carriers on behalf of current and former employees of Wynn Resorts to settle shareholder lawsuits accusing company directors of failing to disclose misconduct allegations.

The agreements made no admission of wrongdoing.

In another ongoing legal case, the Nevada Supreme Court is considering Steve Wynn’s appeal of a decision last December by the Nevada Gaming Commission to consider fining him up to $500,000 and declare him unsuitable to renew his gambling ties to the state.

Steve Wynn also has a pending defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press and an AP reporter based on a story about accounts to Las Vegas police from two women who alleged sexual misconduct by Wynn.

Wynn owned, built and operated notable Las Vegas properties including the Golden Nugget, The Mirage, Treasure Island and Bellagio before building the Wynn and Encore resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

