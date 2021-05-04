US judge weighs if PG&E violated probation with 2019 fire

One of the probation terms was that the utility, which serves about 16 million people, not commit another federal, state or local crime.

Alsup said he will consider imposing additional probation conditions because of the fire, adding that “losing 100 homes is catastrophic really. There’s no other way to describe it.”

The judge has repeatedly found that the company violated other probation conditions, and each time has imposed more conditions on the company.

PG&E last year pleaded guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter igniting the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County that largely destroyed the town of Paradise in the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s recorded history.

Ratepayer advocate and former San Diego city attorney Michael Aguirre argued Tuesday that PG&E is intent on running out the clock without making any fundamental changes to improve safety before Alsup’s supervision ends in January.

“They are a convicted felon on probation who has just been found to have engaged in additional safety violations that have caused 100 homes to be destroyed,” Aguirre said.

Company attorney Reid Schar responded that the utility’s executives take their responsibility very seriously.