US officials: report on oil and gas sale ban due by summer

“The federal oil and gas program is not serving the American public well,” Interior Department Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Laura Daniel-Davis said in a statement. “It’s time to take a close look at how to best manage our nation’s natural resources with current and future generations in mind.”

The administration has pledged to spend billions to assist in the transition away from fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal. Biden has said creating clean-energy jobs is a top priority.

There is no estimate on how long the review could take, agency spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said.

Even a short-lived suspension on leasing will quickly affect companies, tying their hands as they seek to make drilling plans for coming years, said Erik Milito of the National Ocean Industries Association, which represents oil companies operating offshore.

“We will begin seeing companies starting to make decisions that will shift investments and jobs out of the U.S..” Milito said. The longer a suspension goes, he added, the more susceptible the administration will be to legal challenge.

Democrats, environmentalists and left-leaning policy groups said the leasing program has remained unchanged for decades and needed to be reformed in the face of climate change.