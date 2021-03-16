US stock indexes hover near all-time highs in choppy trading

U.S. stock indexes were mixed in afternoon trading Tuesday, hovering near their all-time highs and within striking distance of matching Wall Street's longest winning streak of the year.

Investors continue to closely watch the bond market, with even minute changes in bond yields causing stocks to fluctuate. They are also working through economic data that showed Americans cut back on spending last month.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 3:37 p.m. Eastern time after wobbling between small gains and losses most of the day. The benchmark index is coming off a five-day winning streak. A sixth-day of gains for the index would match its longest winning streak so far this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 84 points, or 0.3%, to 32,869, pulled lower by industrial companies and banks as bond yields and oil prices fell. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%.

The big technology names that rose sharply in 2020 were once again on the rise. Apple was up 1.5%, Google's parent company was up 1.7% and Facebook rose 2.6%. Tech stocks have moved in tandem with the bond market, so as bond yields ticked lower on Tuesday, it moved technology stocks in the opposite direction.