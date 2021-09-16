US stock indexes recover from a midday slump and turn higher

Investors were given another mixed bag of economic data to review as they try to gauge the economic recovery's path ahead amid the virus pandemic, inflation and other factors.

The Commerce Department reported that retail sales rose 0.7% last month. Economists had expected a 0.85% contraction over concerns that people would have pulled back on spending as the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 prompts consumers to pull back on shopping.

Consumers simply shifted spending to more online purchases and away from businesses that are still struggling to recover from the pandemic, including restaurants and other business that rely on in-person spending.

Wall Street is also reviewing a disappointing report showing that weekly unemployment claims rose more than expected.

Markets have been choppy as investors shift money between various sectors while they parse any data coming out that could give more clues and signals on the potential direction of the economy and how the Federal Reserve will react.