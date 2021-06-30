US stocks are mixed as market heads for a 5th quarterly gain

Stocks were mixed Wednesday as traders await the latest U.S. monthly jobs report due out Friday. Even with the mixed performance, the market is on pace to close out its fifth straight winning quarter, continuing to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 index was up less than 0.1% as of 11:35 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up, 135 points, or 0.4%, to 34,429 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%. At this rate the S&P 500 is on track to be up 14.3% for the first half of the year.

“We're definitely in the doldrums of summer; volatility and volume will probably be pretty light,” said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede.

Slightly more stocks were rising than falling within the benchmark S&P 500, led by industrial companies and banks. Those gains were being offset by a slide in health care and communications companies.

Stocks have set their recent records on optimism that the economy is strengthening and that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer. Concerns about inflation earlier this year have dissipated somewhat, as investors have become increasingly convinced that the rise in prices for everything from food to oil to lumber is temporary and a result of the U.S. economy recovering from the pandemic.