US stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

The calm rise of the market this week, steady bond yields, and a lack of a reaction to the latest inflation data signals that investors are less worried about long-term inflation issues than they were a few weeks ago. Investors also got key economic measures of GDP growth and falling unemployment this week.

An uptick in travel for the Memorial Day weekend is another signal that the economic recovery is pushing ahead. More than 1.8 million people went through U.S. airports on Thursday, and the number was widely expected to cross 2 million over the weekend. That would be the highest since early March 2020. AAA expects a 60% jump in travel over the same holiday weekend last year, with 37 million Americans traveling at least 50 miles from home, most of them in cars.

Most policymakers have said they expected some level of inflation as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic, helped by trillions of dollars of economic stimulus, however they expect the inflation to be temporary.