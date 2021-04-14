US stocks edge higher in early trading on Wall Street

Stocks are edging slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street as corporate earnings start to flow in and as traders look ahead to a highly anticipated market debut of Coinbase, a major digital currency exchange. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% in the early going Wednesday, a day after setting its latest record high. Goldman Sachs jumped nearly 3% after reporting a surge in earnings,. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo also reported strong results but their stocks were down in early trading. Crude oil prices were up 2%, European markets were mixed and bond yields rose.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Wednesday after traders shrugged off higher U.S. inflation and a decline in Japanese machinery orders.

London and Paris opened higher while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul rose. Tokyo was off less than 0.5%.

On Tuesday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% to a new high, propelled by tech and consumer stocks on optimism the vaccine rollout will allow business activity to return to normal. Johnson & Johnson fell 1.3% after U.S. regulators suspended use of its single-dose vaccine to investigate possibly dangerous blood clots.