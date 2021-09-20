US stocks fall on fears of contagion from China real estate

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street Monday, following declines overseas and extending a weak patch that has brought the U.S. market down over the past two weeks. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% in the early going. The benchmark index hasn’t had a decline of more than 1% since mid-August. Hong Kong’s main index dropped 3.3%, its biggest loss since July, over worries about ripple effects from the severe troubles of the debt-laden Chinese real estate company Evergrande. European markets were also down about 2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.32% as investors turned to lower-risk assets.

Investors are watching to see whether the Federal Reserve will take any action to address the impact of rising prices on businesses and consumers. Investors in Hong Kong were concerned by financial problems in the Chinese property market.