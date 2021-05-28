US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up, 115 points, or 0.3% to 34,580 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5%. The S&P 500 would close up 1.4% if the market remains at these levels.

Investors did not react harshly to hotter-than-expected inflation data. The Commerce Department said personal consumption expenditures, a measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve, rose by 3.6% in April. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, inflation was still high at 3.1%, and well above the Federal Reserve's long-term target of inflation of around 2%.

Bond yields remained steady on the news, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note trading at 1.59%, roughly where it's been all week.

“You're not seeing big spikes in rates when inflation data comes out a little high and that's a sign of relief for the markets,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.