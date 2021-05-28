US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

A currency trader walks near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 28, 2021. Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum.
Willie Tan, an executive officer of Skechers Greater China, and customer of JD Logistics sound the gong together with a robot arm at a a ceremony to observe virtually the listing of JD Logistics on the Hong Kong stock exchange from JD.com headquarters in Beijing on Friday, May 28, 2021. JD Logistics' shares jumped 14% in their trading debut Friday in Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing intensifies scrutiny of the technology sector.
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks.
The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up, 115 points, or 0.3% to 34,580 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5%. The S&P 500 would close up 1.4% if the market remains at these levels.
Investors did not react harshly to hotter-than-expected inflation data. The Commerce Department said personal consumption expenditures, a measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve, rose by 3.6% in April. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, inflation was still high at 3.1%, and well above the Federal Reserve's long-term target of inflation of around 2%.
Bond yields remained steady on the news, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note trading at 1.59%, roughly where it's been all week.
“You're not seeing big spikes in rates when inflation data comes out a little high and that's a sign of relief for the markets,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.
The calm rise of the market this week, steady bond yields, and a lack of a reaction to the latest inflation data signals that investors are less worried about long-term inflation issues than they were a few weeks ago. Investors also got key economic measures of GDP growth and falling unemployment this week.