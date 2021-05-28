US stocks open higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Tokyo added 2.1% to 29,149.41 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained less than 0.1% to 29,124.41. In Seoul, the Kospi jumped 0.7% to 3,188.73. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.2% to 3,600.78 and Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% to 7,179.50.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,200.88. Industrial and financial stocks were among the biggest gainers.

The benchmark was on track for a gain this week of about 1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to 34,464.64. The slide in technology stocks left the Nasdaq essentially flat. It slipped less than 0.1% to 13,736.28.

In another signal that investors were confident about the economy going forward, the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks fared better than the broader market, picking up 1.1% to 2,273.07.

Online medical scrubs seller Figs surged 36.5% in its stock market debut, valuing the 8-year old company at $4.8 billion.