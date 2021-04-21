US stocks open lower again; Netflix slumps on weak growth

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street again, continuing a weak spell that pulled major indexes lower over the previous two days. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 0.4%. Netflix led a decline in communications sector stocks with a drop of 7%. The video streaming pioneer disappointed investors with its latest report on subscriber additions, which came in below its own forecasts. The gangbuster growth Netflix had seen during the pandemic appeared to be slowing as people start leaving their homes more and as competition from rival services picks up.

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares rose Wednesday in Europe and U.S. futures edged higher as corporate earnings took the spotlight after a day of declines in Asia.

Germany's DAX gained 0.4% to 15,189.03 and the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 0.7% to 6,206.80. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.7% to 6,905.16. Wall Street looked set for a tepid start, with the future for the S&P 500 up less than 0.1% and that for the Dow industrials up 0.1%.

Worsening coronavirus outbreaks in Asia have cast a shadow over prospects for a regional recovery.