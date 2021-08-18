US stocks open lower, led by drops in health care, banks

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest drop in four weeks and broke a five-day winning streak. The index was down 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading. Health care companies and banks were taking some of the bigger losses in the early going. Home improvement company Lowe’s jumped 8% after its sales came in ahead of what anlaysts were expecting. European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets closed mostly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.27% from 1.25% late Tuesday.

BEIJING (AP) — European stock markets opened lower Wednesday while Asia advanced as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus.

Wall Street futures also declined a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index eased off a record high following weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales.

Investors waited for minutes from July's meeting of the Fed policy committee for an update on when the U.S. central bank might reduce bond purchases that pump money into the financial system and look at raising interest rates.