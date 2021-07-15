US stocks open lower, pulling further back from records

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% in the early going Thursday, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%. More companies are reporting their latest quarterly results. Progressive sank 5.8% after the insurance company’s results fell far short of analysts’ forecasts. Traders will also be closely watching a second day of testimony before Congress by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s position a day earlier that the recent spikes in inflation will be transitory.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower on Thursday after China reported its economic growth slowed in the April-June quarter to a still robust 7.9%.

France's CAC 40 slipped 0.2% in early trading to 6,547.07. Germany's DAX edged down 0.5% to 15,710.47, while Britain's FTSE 100 gained less than 0.1%, to 7,096.79. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2%. The S&P 500 future was nearly unchanged.