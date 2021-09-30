WASHINGTON (AP) — US unemployment claims rise for third straight week to 362,000.
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2014 after buying an ax the day before trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl he'd met on a fetish website.
At least three people have died after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in Montana.
When asked to take his mask down for a school picture, Mason refused. His mother describes the moment in a Facebook post.
This morning's headlines: CDC director expands boosters to high-risk workers; Haitian migrant camp shrinks; Bad Bunny wins big at Latin Music awards.
No migrants remained Friday at the Texas border encampment where almost 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — had converged just days earlier seeking asylum, local and federal officials said.
"He said, 'This is our trip of a lifetime and we're so looking forward to it,'" recalled Don Varnadoe's boss.
Johnny Peluyera's mother told a judge he was a joy to be around and always knew how to make people laugh.
A judge will lift all restrictions on John Hinckley Jr. next year if the would-be assassin of President Reagan remains mentally stable.
R. Kelly was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
