Utility-backed natural gas booklets spark backlash at school

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The father of a Cambridge, Massachusetts, elementary school student said Monday he was shocked when he pulled two activity booklets from his son’s backpack that had been distributed at his school, including one titled: “Natural Gas: Your Invisible Friend.”

Both were published by the energy utility Eversource and paint a rosy picture of the fossil fuel.

An inside page of one of the booklets declares “Natural Gas Is Great," and encourages students to connect speakers like a popcorn plant manager and a bus rider to statements like “it's a safe, clean, efficient fuel to use in our plant,” and “I like the fact that while I commute to work I am using a natural gas vehicle that reduces harmful air pollutants.”

Both booklets carry the Eversource logo on their covers and also include natural gas safety tips, like keeping paper towels away from gas stoves.

Gleb Bahmutov, a 41-year-old software engineer, said he was disturbed to learn that the booklets in his nine-year-old son's backpack had been distributed to him and other students attending the Tobin Elementary School.