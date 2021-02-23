Utility: Much more power cut than necessary Mardi Gras night

But why Entergy New Orleans cut more than 80 megawatts when required to cut only 26 was not yet clear, utility officials said.

Entergy New Orleans CEO David Ellis said the company would try to provide answers in 30 days.

“We’re trying to walk through all of this detail and understand exactly how that happened and prevent that from happening again,” Ellis said.

Moreno called for an independent investigation of the rolling blackouts in New Orleans.

The council regulates Entergy New Orleans. Entergy Louisiana, which serves other parts of the state, is regulated by the Louisiana Public Service Commission, which is to discuss power issues on Wednesday.

Entergy companies also serve parts of Arkansas, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

New Orleans' water system was affected when power was cut to a facility that pumps drinking water from the Mississippi River. Entergy's John Hawkins said the facility should not have been included in the rolling blackouts and that the problem would be addressed. Water system officials said they were able to operate the pumps using generator power.

Company officials vowed to review the system for rolling blackouts to avoid other such actions, and they said they would work to improve advance notice of rolling blackouts — stressing that the blackouts often must be implemented quickly to avoid larger, longer lasting blackouts.

