Vaccine checks beginning at San Francisco eateries, bars

The mandate goes further than New York City, which requires only the first dose of a vaccine for indoor activities, and New Orleans, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for indoor dining and drinking.

It follows a number of tough COVID-19 measures San Francisco imposed since the beginning of the pandemic. The city and its neighboring counties in the Bay Area were the first in the nation to order residents to stay at home in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and more recently it required all city employees to be vaccinated without the option of testing regularly.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also had to tighten the rules after announcing the reopening of California’s economy in June. He has required the state’s health care workers to get vaccinated to keep their jobs and all teachers and state workers to either get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

Local business groups have supported the new measure, saying it will protect their employees and customers and keep them from having to limit capacity indoors. Some businesses that had taken it upon themselves to check for proof of vaccination at the door said a citywide policy helps set clear expectations for all customers.