VIRUS TODAY: COVID-19 cases down as US ends deadliest month

— Americans’ desire to get outdoors during the pandemic despite the winter cold is creating a season unlike any in more than two decades for the snowmobiling industry. From Maine to Montana, it’s becoming difficult to find a new snowmobile for sale. And the rental fleets are booked up. The International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association said U.S. represents the world’s biggest market for snowmobiles and Canada isn’t far behind, together combining for more than $30 billion in annual sales.

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Jan. 31 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 217,703.1 on Jan. 17 to 148,412.9 on Jan. 31. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. also did not increase over the same period, going from 3,324.9 to 3,153.3.

QUOTABLE: “The expectation should not be that there’s an immediate, dramatic shift," Andy Slavitt, the White House’s deputy COVID-19 coordinator said in response to expectations for a potential boost in vaccine distribution if Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 shot is approved by the FDA.