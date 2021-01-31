VIRUS TODAY: GOP offers alternative COVID-19 relief plan

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Jan. 30 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 3,335.3 on Jan. 16 to 3,141 on Jan. 30.

The average number of daily deaths has risen in the nation's three most populous states, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in California has increased over the past two weeks from about 532 deaths per day on Jan. 16 to nearly 551 daily deaths on Jan. 30. Over the same period, Texas's rolling average of deaths each day has gone up from about 306 to 315, while Florida's has increased by nearly one additional daily death to 176. Cases have risen the highest over the past seven days in Arizona and South Carolina, where roughly 1 in 200 people in each state have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

QUOTABLE: “My hope is that the president will meet with us and we’ll be able to work out something that is bipartisan,” said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, one of 10 GOP senators calling on President Joe Biden to negotiate with them over a new coronavirus aid package. Portman discussed the GOP proposal on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

ICYMI: Many states have had trouble distributing the coronavirus vaccine equitably. In North Carolina, Black people account for 22% of the population but 11% of first dose recipients, according to state data. White people, a category in which the state includes both Hispanic and non-Hispanic whites, are 68% of the population and 82% of those vaccinated. An Associated Press analysis shows Black people in several other parts of the U.S. are lagging behind whites in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.