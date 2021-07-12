Volvo Trucks to restart Virginia factory as strike continues

On Friday, Volvo trucks said in a statement that it will implement terms and conditions of the third agreement, reached with local union leaders on July 1. Returning employees “will immediately receive the wage increases and benefits outlined in the July 1 agreement, except for the ratification bonuses that would be paid on contract ratification,” the company said.

The previous contract, reached in 2016, was to have expired in mid-March. Negotiations began in February. Workers went on strike from April 17 to 30 and returned to work as they were voting on the first agreement. But members rejected that offer in May.

The company announced another six-year tentative agreement later that month, but it was rejected June 6.

Mies said Monday the company is focused on employee training and equipment testing as it moves to restart assembly lines at the plant that makes semi tractors.

Volvo says the 1.6 million-square-foot (nearly 150,000-square-meter) Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo trucks in the world. It is one of the largest private sector employers in the region, with approximately 3,300 employees, some 2,900 represented by the UAW.