Wall Street lower as retail sales post steep drop in July

Landlocked Afghanistan's economy is tiny, but other governments were caught off guard by the speed of the collapse of its U.S.-allied leadership. Thousands of people tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized the capital, Kabul.

Markets also were digesting news that Chinese factory output, consumer spending and investment grew more slowly in July than expected. The government blamed flooding in central China and controls on travel and business to fight outbreaks of the coronavirus's delta variant.

That depressed oil prices as traders adjusted forecasts of Chinese demand.

Beijing's policy of pursuing zero virus cases “points towards the risk of aggressive measures” that “may continue to put a cap on growth,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was down less than 0.1% at 7,150.25. The DAX in Frankfurt declined 0.3% to 15,871.65 and the CAC 40 in Paris sank 0.5% to 6,804.12.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.4%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 and Dow both rose 0.3% while the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%.