Wall Street on track to match longest winning streak of 2021

Stocks were mixed in morning trading Tuesday after Wall Street hit a new high the day before. Investors continue to closely watch the bond market, with even minute changes in bond yields causing stocks to fluctuate.

Investors are also working through economic data that showed Americans cut back on spending last month.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 11:05 a.m. Eastern. A sixth-day of gains for the index would match its longest winning streak so far this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, pulled lower by energy companies and banks as bond yields and oil prices fell. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1%.

The big technology names that rose sharply in 2020 were once again on the rise. Apple was up 2.5%, Google's parent company was up 2.7% and Facebook rose 3%. Tech stocks have moved in tandem with the bond market, so as bond yields ticked lower on Tuesday, it moved technology stocks in the opposite direction.