Wall Street opening flat; FedEx soars on strong earnings

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London fell 1.2% to 6,696.57. The DAX in Frankfurt lost 0.6% to 14,684.63 while the CAC in Paris declined 0.7% to 6,020.89.

On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 index was up 0.3% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%.

On Thursday, the Dow lost 0.5% and the Nasdaq slid 3.1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.7% to 3,404.66 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 1.4% to 29,792.05. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 1.4% to 28,990.94.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.9% to 3,039.53 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gave up 0.6% to 6,708.20.

India's Sensex advanced 0.5% to 49,474.99. New Zealand and Singapore gained while Bangkok and Jakarta retreated.

Also Friday, Japan's central left its easy monetary policy and inflation goal of 2% unchanged but widened the band in which long-term interest rates will be allowed to rise or fall around its target to 0.25% from 0.2%.

Investors are swinging between hopes the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will allow global business and travel to resume and fears of possible inflation caused by government stimulus spending and easy credit.