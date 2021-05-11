Wall Street opens lower led by more drops in Big Tech stocks

Rising commodity prices have begun to push prices of some consumer products higher but analysts expect increases to be mild and tied to the growing economy, even as the jobs market lags behind. Consumer confidence and retail sales are regaining ground as people get vaccinated and businesses reopen. Americans set a record for pandemic-era air travel on Sunday, according to The Transportation Security Administration.

Meanwhile, the most recent round of corporate earnings reports showed a broad recovery touching many different sectors and industries during the the first three months of the year. Much of that was anticipated ahead of the reports and investors are now far off from the next big round of results.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 43 cents to $64.49 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 2 cents to $64.92 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard for pricing, gave up 44 cents to $67.88 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 108.87 Japanese yen from 108.83 yen late Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.2167 from $1.2134.

