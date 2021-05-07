Wall Street rises toward records despite grim jobs report

Low rates have been a huge reason for the stock market's surge to records from its pandemic low in March 2020. One of the market's biggest fears in recent months has been that a supercharged economy could lead to higher, lasting inflation that would force the Federal Reserve to pull back on its measures.

Stocks that have benefited most from low rates, including high-growth tech companies, helped lead the market on Friday. Microsoft rose 1.2%, and Adobe rose 2.4% as the tech sector alone accounted for nearly half of the S&P 500's morning gain.

Strong earnings reports also helped to boost the market, as companies continue to turn in blockbuster results for the first three months of the year. Expedia rose 7.6% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting a loss for the first quarter that wasn't as bad as Wall Street expected, and it had better revenue than forecast.

On the losing side, though, were banks and other companies hurt by the drop in Treasury yields. Zions Bancorp. slipped 1.5%, and First Republic Bank lost 1.4%, as financial stocks in the S&P 500 dipped 0.3%. It was the only one of the 11 sectors that make up the index to fall.

The yield in the 10-year Treasury recovered a bit after its initial tumble following the release of the jobs report, and it was at 1.53% in morning trading.