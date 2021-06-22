Wall Street ticks up, S&P 500 nears record as markets calm

If the Fed is wrong, and if inflation does end up being a longer-lasting problem, it would force the central bank to get more aggressive about raising interest rates higher and faster off their record lows.

Markets are just getting used to the idea of the Fed making any moves at all. For more than a year, they've enjoyed investing on easy-mode as super-low rates propped up prices. Last week, though, the Fed indicated it may begin raising short-term rates by late 2023, earlier than expected. It also discussed easing up on programs meant to keep longer-term rates low.

Trading is likely to get bumpier through the summer as economic reports may give sometimes conflicting signals about inflation and other key data amid a recovering economy, said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.

“What investors are going to have to do is just buckle up,” she said. “The data is going to be very noisy; we could get some numbers that create some anxiety.”

The key, she said, is to stay calm and not overreact to any one signal or piece of data.

Markets are sitting close to their records, but that’s masked plenty of churning happening underneath the surface since the Fed’s announcement last week.