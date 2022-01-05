 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Walmart doubles down on delivering groceries straight into your fridge

  • 0

Walmart announced it is expanding its InHome service, which allows employees to enter participating consumers' homes to deliver groceries.

Walmart is expanding its push to deliver groceries straight into customers' kitchen fridges, even when they aren't home.

Walmart said Wednesday that it plans to make InHome, its $148 annual delivery option, available to 30 million US households by the end of the new year, up from six million today. Walmart will also hire around 3,000 workers to deliver orders for InHome, offering them an extra $1.50 an hour from most store jobs, which begin at $12 an hour.

InHome is a small piece of Walmart's strategy to draw more shoppers online, but its expansion is a sign that Walmart believes the program can help it stand out against Amazon and other retailers' options in the delivery wars. Amazon in April announced a free, similar option called In-Garage Delivery in which delivery drivers can leave groceries in customers' garages, but they don't stock the fridge.

People are also reading…

Walmart doubles down on delivering groceries straight into your fridge

Walmart plans to make its $148 annual delivery option—called InHome— available to 30 million US households by the end of the new year, up from six million today.

Walmart did not disclose how many shoppers have signed up or stuck with the program. But it's targeting wealthier, time-strapped customers who are willing to pay a subscription — and are comfortable with a stranger entering their kitchen — to avoid going to the store or sitting at home waiting for their order to arrive.

Walmart debuted InHome in 2019 to more than a million customers in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Florida. This year, it plans to add Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago and other areas.

Walmart doubles down on delivering groceries straight into your fridge

Walmart will deliver groceries straight into your fridge for around $150 a year.

Here's how InHome works: Customers who subscribe order groceries online and select InHome as their delivery option. Walmart's employees wear a camera when they enter customers' homes, allowing shoppers to watch the process live from their phones.

Customers won't have to pay for a camera, but they will have to use an existing smart lock, a garage keypad or a new smart lock from InHome for $50.

***

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Watch Now: Related Video

This tuna sold for almost $150,000 in Japan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News