Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters

Ken Perkins, president of the retail research firm Retail Metrics, said that Walmart's move could serve as a “green light" to other companies to require vaccines, given its massive following and its location.

“It's based in the middle of the country," Perkins said. “They speak to the lower-, middle-income shoppers and workers."

Walmart’s dramatically shifting policy reflects the growing worry about the rising infection rates.

“We continue to watch with deep concern the developments of the pandemic and the spread of variants, especially the delta variant," wrote Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, in the memo circulated to employees that was shared by the company. “We know vaccinations are our solution to drive change. We are urging you to get vaccinated and want to see many more of you vaccinated.”

In a separate memo sent to employees who work at the company headquarters, Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc., wrote, “The virus is not over, and the delta variant has led to an increase in infection rates across much of the U.S."

The retailer has seen a “positive response" to the first financial incentive and is anticipating the sweetened perk will drive a similar response from workers, Pope said.