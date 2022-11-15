BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart to pay $3.1 billion to state, local and tribal governments over toll of opioids it dispensed.
Just In
Walmart to pay $3.1 billion to state, local and tribal governments over toll of opioids it dispensed
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington.
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years.
The three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia were all members of the school's football team, the school's president said.
A Florida-bound storm has strengthened into Hurricane Nicole after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Get the latest.
Judge Mark Pittman said Thursday that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws.
Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia.
Former President Donald Trump is suing the House panel probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to try to block a subpoena requiring him to testify.
Comedian Gallagher, best known for his watermelon-smashing comedy routine and many popular specials in the 1980s, died Friday.