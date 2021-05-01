Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

Buffett said the policies of the Federal Reserve and the stimulus packages passed by Congress have done a tremendous job of propping up the economy because interest rates remain low. He said the government clearly learned lessons from the Great Recession in 2008 and acted quickly, but it's hard to predict what the long-term consequences of those policies will be.

“This economy right now — 85% of it is running in a super high gear — and you’re seeing some inflation and all that. It has responded in an incredible way. We learned something out of 2008 and 2009 and then we applied it. But I don’t think it was a sure thing that it would happen,” Buffett said.

Buffett said he doesn’t regret selling off Berkshire’s $6 billion stake in all the major airlines last year even though those stocks have grown significantly since he sold them last spring. Buffett also said he thinks the airlines might not have been able to secure as much government aid as they have during the pandemic if they still had “a very rich major shareholder like us.”

Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire is sitting on $145.4 billion in cash and short-term investments because Buffett has struggled to find major acquisitions for the company for several years.